Four people arrested in connection with drug deal, shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, SC Four people were arrested after a drug deal that led to a shooting in Myrtle Beach Jan. 31. According to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report, officers responded to 780 Oak Lane just before noon Tuesday. Witnesses said they saw two "suspicious" vehicles - a black SUV and a white two-door car in parking spaces near Walmart.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.