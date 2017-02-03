Four people arrested in connection wi...

Four people arrested in connection with drug deal, shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, SC Four people were arrested after a drug deal that led to a shooting in Myrtle Beach Jan. 31. According to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report, officers responded to 780 Oak Lane just before noon Tuesday. Witnesses said they saw two "suspicious" vehicles - a black SUV and a white two-door car in parking spaces near Walmart.

