For a second year, no St. Patricka s Day on Myrtle Beacha s Ocean Boulevard
Though a parade will march through North Myrtle Beach and Irish Fest will return to The Market Common, no St. Patrick's Day event is scheduled for downtown Myrtle Beach for the second year in a row. Chris Walker, president of the group that once held the event, confirmed it would not return to Ocean Boulevard in 2017.
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Interracial Baby Boom After Black Bike Week (Jun '15)
|Jan 28
|Anonymous
|30
|Review: Attorney Patricia Ferguson (Oct '12)
|Jan 27
|Swhipple
|5
|New Horry County Arrests and mugshot (Feb '14)
|Jan 26
|Jack
|4
|Why do my threads keep disappearing?
|Jan 21
|JustAsking
|1
|Conway Music Thread (Sep '13)
|Jan 20
|Musikologist
|17
|Horry County to consider stricter dog laws (Sep '07)
|Jan 19
|Dee
|87
|Blake Shelton in NMB
|Jan 19
|SaraD_
|1
