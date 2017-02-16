FBI arrests man in Myrtle Beach allegedly planning attack 'in the spirit of Dylann Roof'
MYRTLE BEACH, SC A man with connections to a white supremacy group was arrested in Myrtle Beach Wednesday after purchasing a gun from an undercover FBI agent, apparently intending to commit an attack "in the spirit of Dylann Roof." Benjamin Thomas Samuel McDowell, 29, from Conway, was arrested at around 5 p.m. Wednesday by the FBI, according to records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
