Fair returns to Myrtle Beach Speedway for second straight year
This photo shows scenes from the opening day last year at the Horry County Fair at Myrtle Beach Speedway, where the fair will return for a second straight year, April 7-16. Attractions will include daily entertainment on stage and with Robinson's Racing Pigs and Paddling Porkers, and a petting zoo.
