Enormous floating 'aqua park' at Shark Wake Park expected to open in May

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC An "enormous floating playground" will soon be coming to the Shark Wake Park on the freshwater lake at the North Myrtle Beach Part and Sports Complex. On Monday, the city council approved a resolution authorizing the addition of an "aqua park" to the lake, which will include a series of inflatable slides, jumping pillows, bouncers and runways all connected together and floating on a portion of the lake, according to a Facebook post from the city.

