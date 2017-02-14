Demolition begins on former location ...

Demolition begins on former location of Thee Dollhouse

14 hrs ago Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

Demolition has started on Thee Dollhouse, a former gentlemen's club located in the area known as "restaurant row" in Myrtle Beach. Horry County Council Chairman Mark Lazarus announced in December that the county came to an agreement with the property owners, Restaurant Row Waterway LLC, which includes the building's demolition and new development in its place.

Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

