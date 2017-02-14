Demolition begins on former location of Thee Dollhouse
Demolition has started on Thee Dollhouse, a former gentlemen's club located in the area known as "restaurant row" in Myrtle Beach. Horry County Council Chairman Mark Lazarus announced in December that the county came to an agreement with the property owners, Restaurant Row Waterway LLC, which includes the building's demolition and new development in its place.
