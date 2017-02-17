Cruisin Cuisine opens its gourmet sandwich shop in North Myrtle Beach
Cruisin Cuisine celebrated their Grand Opening at the beginning of the month and is off to a strong start. This new addition to the streets of North Myrtle Beach has promised to bring quality meals using local produce, even offering delivery services in the immediate area.
