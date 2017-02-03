Craigslist post alludes to violence against Trump protesters
MYRTLE BEACH, SC Myrtle Beach Police are aware of a post on Craigslist alluding to violence against protesters in South Carolina, and say they are monitoring the situation. The post, which appears to have been posted in the "Rants and Raves" section of the Myrtle Beach Craigslist, is titled: "White Men Ready For War."
