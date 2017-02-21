'Crab Trap' set to premiere in Myrtle Beach in March
MYRTLE BEACH, SC The "Crab Trap", a short film by Shea Sizemore, will premiere at the Grand 14 Movie Theatre at Market Commons March 6 at 7:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., according to a media release. Following each screening the producers Chip White and Jason McRae Smith, and actors Danny Vinson and Rebecca Koon will host a Q&A session to discuss the film.
