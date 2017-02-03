Coroner identifies 3-year-old killed ...

Coroner identifies 3-year-old killed in accidental shooting in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC A three-year-old child was killed in an accidental shooting that took place Thursday in the Arrowhead community, according to Horry County Coroner Robert Edge. Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler identified the child as Brooks Steen of the Myrtle Beach area.

