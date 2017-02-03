Coroner identifies 3-year-old boy kil...

Coroner identifies 3-year-old boy killed in accidental shooting in Horry County

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

HORRY COUNTY, SC A three-year-old boy was killed in an accidental shooting that took place Thursday in the Arrowhead community, according to Horry County Coroner Robert Edge. Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler identified the child as Brooks Steen of the Myrtle Beach area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Myrtle Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
gay teens (Jun '13) 2 hr young4funm 45
Interracial Baby Boom After Black Bike Week (Jun '15) Jan 28 Anonymous 30
Review: Attorney Patricia Ferguson (Oct '12) Jan 27 Swhipple 5
New Horry County Arrests and mugshot (Feb '14) Jan 26 Jack 4
Why do my threads keep disappearing? Jan 21 JustAsking 1
Conway Music Thread (Sep '13) Jan 20 Musikologist 17
News Horry County to consider stricter dog laws (Sep '07) Jan 19 Dee 87
See all Myrtle Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now

Myrtle Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Myrtle Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Myrtle Beach, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,337 • Total comments across all topics: 278,540,377

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC