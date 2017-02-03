Coroner identifies 3-year-old boy killed in accidental shooting in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, SC A three-year-old boy was killed in an accidental shooting that took place Thursday in the Arrowhead community, according to Horry County Coroner Robert Edge. Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler identified the child as Brooks Steen of the Myrtle Beach area.
