Conway man sentenced after shooting at police, carjacking and police chases
A Conway man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for two separate police chases, a carjacking and a shooting at a convenience store, according to a police report. Dashon Garner, 26, pleaded guilty to three counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and one count of carjacking in connection with incidents, according to the report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gold Crown Management Complaints (May '13)
|1 hr
|Seal52
|16
|easy girls (May '10)
|Feb 18
|zeke
|27
|Four charged with armed robbery in Surfside rob... (Oct '15)
|Feb 18
|Demon Dog
|2
|Who is at fault
|Feb 16
|No Sense in this
|1
|Remembering myrtle Beach 1992 Courtney Inn
|Feb 15
|HHS Graduate
|1
|Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15)
|Feb 13
|Laurieschoifet
|6
|Brittanee Drexel, teen who vanished in 2009, wa...
|Feb 12
|Marla
|3
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC