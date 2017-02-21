Conway man sentenced after shooting at police, carjacking and police chases

A Conway man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for two separate police chases, a carjacking and a shooting at a convenience store, according to a police report. Dashon Garner, 26, pleaded guilty to three counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and one count of carjacking in connection with incidents, according to the report.

