Club Levelz lawsuit says Myrtle Beach, county targeted them before fatal shooting
The owners of the former Levelz Bar & Grill, a club that was closed in early 2015, are suing Myrtle Beach, Horry County and their former landlord, saying all three ruined their business. Henry and Virginia Brewington, owners of the club that once occupied 515 Ninth Ave. N., said in a Feb. 2 complaint that continued police presence in and around the club was harassment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jobs
|21 hr
|Fact
|1
|my mom turned me gay (Oct '14)
|Sun
|Free Man
|6
|Brittanee Drexel, teen who vanished in 2009, wa...
|Feb 4
|Anonymous
|2
|trying to find someone?
|Feb 4
|Anonymous
|1
|gay teens (Jun '13)
|Feb 4
|young4funm
|45
|Interracial Baby Boom After Black Bike Week (Jun '15)
|Jan 28
|Anonymous
|30
|Review: Attorney Patricia Ferguson (Oct '12)
|Jan 27
|Swhipple
|5
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC