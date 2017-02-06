Club Levelz lawsuit says Myrtle Beach, county targeted them before fatal shooting

The owners of the former Levelz Bar & Grill, a club that was closed in early 2015, are suing Myrtle Beach, Horry County and their former landlord, saying all three ruined their business. Henry and Virginia Brewington, owners of the club that once occupied 515 Ninth Ave. N., said in a Feb. 2 complaint that continued police presence in and around the club was harassment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.