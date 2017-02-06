Club Levelz lawsuit says Myrtle Beach...

Club Levelz lawsuit says Myrtle Beach, county targeted them before fatal shooting

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

The owners of the former Levelz Bar & Grill, a club that was closed in early 2015, are suing Myrtle Beach, Horry County and their former landlord, saying all three ruined their business. Henry and Virginia Brewington, owners of the club that once occupied 515 Ninth Ave. N., said in a Feb. 2 complaint that continued police presence in and around the club was harassment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Myrtle Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jobs 21 hr Fact 1
my mom turned me gay (Oct '14) Sun Free Man 6
News Brittanee Drexel, teen who vanished in 2009, wa... Feb 4 Anonymous 2
trying to find someone? Feb 4 Anonymous 1
gay teens (Jun '13) Feb 4 young4funm 45
Interracial Baby Boom After Black Bike Week (Jun '15) Jan 28 Anonymous 30
Review: Attorney Patricia Ferguson (Oct '12) Jan 27 Swhipple 5
See all Myrtle Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now

Myrtle Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Myrtle Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Myrtle Beach, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,139 • Total comments across all topics: 278,631,491

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC