City to approve Atomic Veterans Memorial installation at Warbird Park
MYRTLE BEACH, SC The Myrtle Beach City Council is expected to give final approval Tuesday to an Atomic Veterans Monument to be installed at Warbird Park near the Market Common. The monument will read: "In memory, honor and recognition of the atomic veterans.
