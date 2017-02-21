Citizens gather for last Saturday of free beach access
A group of concerned citizens gathered for the last Saturday of free beach access parking at 38th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach and picked up trash. Rich Malzone, a spokesman for "Make Myrtle Beaches Free Safe and Clean," said the group was picking up trash along the beach and access areas in an effort to "show the city what kind of good neighbors we are."
