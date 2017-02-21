CCU students join fight against heroin with The Horry Hope Initiative
For a CCU Swain Scholars program, Sydney Brown and Ashley Lynch are going to be surveying people on their perceptions and experiences with drugs, particularly heroin and opioids, in an effort to help spur educational programs and raise awareness about their dangers. "I think what makes our research so significant is nothing has ever been done like this in this area," Lynch said.
