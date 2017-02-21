CCU students join fight against heroi...

CCU students join fight against heroin with The Horry Hope Initiative

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

For a CCU Swain Scholars program, Sydney Brown and Ashley Lynch are going to be surveying people on their perceptions and experiences with drugs, particularly heroin and opioids, in an effort to help spur educational programs and raise awareness about their dangers. "I think what makes our research so significant is nothing has ever been done like this in this area," Lynch said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Myrtle Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gangstalked Thu Observer 1
Gold Crown Management Complaints (May '13) Feb 22 Seal52 16
easy girls (May '10) Feb 18 zeke 27
News Four charged with armed robbery in Surfside rob... (Oct '15) Feb 18 Demon Dog 2
Who is at fault Feb 16 No Sense in this 1
Remembering myrtle Beach 1992 Courtney Inn Feb 15 HHS Graduate 1
Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15) Feb 13 Laurieschoifet 6
See all Myrtle Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now

Myrtle Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Myrtle Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Zimbabwe
  5. Iran
 

Myrtle Beach, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,635 • Total comments across all topics: 279,128,593

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC