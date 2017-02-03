CCU announces fall 2016 Deana s List -
Approximately 2,253 students - four of them from the Union County area - have made the Fall Semester 2016 Dean's List for academic achievement at Coastal Carolina University. To qualify for the Dean's List, freshmen must earn a 3.25 grade point average, and upperclassmen must earn a 3.5 grade point average.
