Calligraphy correspondence adds personal gift in penmanship

15 hrs ago Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

Natasha Lawrence will lead a beginner's calligraphy workshop, for ages 15 and older, 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Hobby Lobby, 1430 U.S. 17 N., North Myrtle Beach, in a relaxed setting similar to the scene in this store in Aiken. Registration and details at www.charlestonsccalligraphy.com, or email Lawrence.natasha@gmail.com.

