Body camera worn by shooter is evidence in superblock a stand your grounda trial

Video captured on a body camera played in an Horry County courtroom Thursday revealed a heated struggle between two men in the superblock area of Myrtle Beach before one of the men opened fire. Shai David, charged with attempted murder after shooting and wounding Jack Isiah Rabon in November 2015, has asserted he acted in self defense when he fired at Rabon after, he said, Rabon attacked him.

