Bi-Lo Expands fuelperks to Charlotte

6 hrs ago Read more: CSP

The Bi-Lo LLC supermarket chain is aiming to exit Chapter 11 bankruptcy by mid-April as a standalone company, the grocery chain's CEO said during a visit to Charlotte, N.C., on Wednesday, reported The Charlotte Observer . Part of the strategy Michael Byars hopes will buoy the chain as it heads toward that goal is its loyalty card program that gives shoppers a discount on gasoline, with the purchase of groceries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CSP.

