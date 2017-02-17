Atlantic Beach changes name of Bikefest, adds musical acts for 2017
You may know it as Atlantic Beach Bikefest, but this year it has a new name along with a list of new activities. The new name for the event is the Black Pearl Cultural Heritage and Bike Festival.
