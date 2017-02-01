Addiction problem was already here. T...

Addiction problem was already here. The epidemic is ita s killing us.

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

Coastal Recovery Center and 836 Ministries opened Myrtle Beach's first intensive outpatient treatment center to help adolescents beat addiction last year. The center operates by appointment next to CRC in a professional building at 1113 44th Ave. N. For more information, call 843-945-2531.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Myrtle Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Interracial Baby Boom After Black Bike Week (Jun '15) Jan 28 Anonymous 30
Review: Attorney Patricia Ferguson (Oct '12) Jan 27 Swhipple 5
New Horry County Arrests and mugshot (Feb '14) Jan 26 Jack 4
Why do my threads keep disappearing? Jan 21 JustAsking 1
Conway Music Thread (Sep '13) Jan 20 Musikologist 17
News Horry County to consider stricter dog laws (Sep '07) Jan 19 Dee 87
Blake Shelton in NMB Jan 19 SaraD_ 1
See all Myrtle Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now

Myrtle Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Myrtle Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Myrtle Beach, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,743 • Total comments across all topics: 278,513,075

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC