A whirlwind 'bucket list' adventure f...

A whirlwind 'bucket list' adventure for aging dog

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

It's not every day that a dog is taken on a "bucket list" adventure but that's what happened to Lady, a 12-year-old boxer/lab mix. Several weeks ago, Lady was awakened in the wee hours of a Sunday morning and whisked away to Myrtle Beach with owners Craig and Samantha Brackman of Ravenna.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Myrtle Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Springmaid pier 21 hr Melvin 1
Phentermine Feb 26 Anonymous 2
easy girls (May '10) Feb 26 Tsoyster33 28
Gangstalked Feb 23 Observer 1
Gold Crown Management Complaints (May '13) Feb 22 Seal52 16
News Four charged with armed robbery in Surfside rob... (Oct '15) Feb 18 Demon Dog 2
Who is at fault Feb 16 No Sense in this 1
See all Myrtle Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now

Myrtle Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Myrtle Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. NASA
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Myrtle Beach, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,010 • Total comments across all topics: 279,231,640

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC