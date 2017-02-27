A whirlwind 'bucket list' adventure for aging dog
It's not every day that a dog is taken on a "bucket list" adventure but that's what happened to Lady, a 12-year-old boxer/lab mix. Several weeks ago, Lady was awakened in the wee hours of a Sunday morning and whisked away to Myrtle Beach with owners Craig and Samantha Brackman of Ravenna.
