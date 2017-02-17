a Bravo Broadwaya benefit back for ninth year | Best Bets
Grant Zavitkowsky portrays Curly, with Ashlyn Inman, one of two people taking turns as Laurey, in pre-dress rehearsals for "Oklahoma!" Shows are 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and Feb. 22-24, and 3 p.m. Feb. 25, in Coastal Carolina University's Wheelwright Auditorium, on the main campus, off U.S. 501 in Conway. Details at 843-349-2787 or www.coastal.edu/culturalarts.
