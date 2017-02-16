16th Annual KidzTime Festival to feat...

16th Annual KidzTime Festival to feature Marvel Comics Spider-Man

MYRTLE BEACH, SC Broadway at the Beach will celebrate the 16th Annual KidzTime Festival on Saturday, February 25 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in parking lot 17, near Pavilion Park West and WonderWorks, according to a press release. The KidzTime Festival will feature games, interactive activities, performances, mascot appearances, character appearances and giveaways will be offered by vendors.

