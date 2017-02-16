16th Annual KidzTime Festival to feature Marvel Comics Spider-Man
MYRTLE BEACH, SC Broadway at the Beach will celebrate the 16th Annual KidzTime Festival on Saturday, February 25 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in parking lot 17, near Pavilion Park West and WonderWorks, according to a press release. The KidzTime Festival will feature games, interactive activities, performances, mascot appearances, character appearances and giveaways will be offered by vendors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15)
|15 hr
|Laurieschoifet
|6
|Brittanee Drexel, teen who vanished in 2009, wa...
|23 hr
|Marla
|3
|people from ohio
|23 hr
|Marla
|10
|TSA: Woman's cane concealed sword at Myrtle Bea...
|Sun
|Newt G s Next Wife
|1
|Anyone know Jesse uzzel?
|Feb 10
|Anonymous
|1
|Musician
|Feb 9
|larrydale
|1
|Lead or backup singer. Rhythm guitar. Good harm...
|Feb 9
|larrydale
|1
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC