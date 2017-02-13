13 arrested after 2-year gang-related drug trafficking investigation...
HORRY COUNTY, SC Federal and state law enforcement agencies conducted a joint operation Wednesday that involved multiple defendants in Horry, Florence and Charleston counties. United States Attorney Beth Drake held a news conference in Conway Thursday to announce 13 individuals were arrested on federal charges for drug and gun violations.
