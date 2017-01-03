Winter weather causes cancellations at Myrtle Beach International Airport
Winter weather has caused some flights coming into and departing from Myrtle Beach International Airport to be canceled. {Source: Myrtle Beach International Airport Facebook page) MYRTLE BEACH, SC Winter weather has caused some flights coming into and departing from Myrtle Beach International Airport to be canceled.
