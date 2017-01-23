Union Co. deputies locate missing 14-year-old
Myrtle Beach police are searching for a suspect who reportedly robbed a CVS Pharmacy of bottles of oxycodone. The robbery happened on Jan. 16 at the pharmacy located at 6617 N. Kings Hwy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why do my threads keep disappearing?
|Sat
|JustAsking
|1
|Conway Music Thread (Sep '13)
|Jan 20
|Musikologist
|17
|Horry County to consider stricter dog laws (Sep '07)
|Jan 19
|Dee
|87
|Blake Shelton in NMB
|Jan 19
|SaraD_
|1
|Madie Godin
|Jan 16
|Big Tig
|1
|Short Skirts
|Jan 15
|bad mom
|4
|easy girls (May '10)
|Jan 15
|bad mom
|26
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC