Two Loris men arrested in Myrtle Beach shooting death investigation
Police have arrested two Loris men in the case of a shooting at an apartment in the Lazy G Motel that killed a Myrtle Beach man in the wee hours of Jan. 12. Twenty-two-year-old Larry Tranell Carter and 19-year-old Malik Crawford are accused of kidnapping, robbing and shooting 33-year-old Rashad Lamar Atkins inside the apartment at 408 27th Ave. N. shortly after midnight. Atkins was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
