Trump dismisses Meryl Streep as a - flunky' for Hillary Clinton after Golden Globes criticism

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump mocks New York Times reporter, Serge Kovaleski who is disabled, in this screen grab from a video of a rally in Myrtle Beach, S.C., on Tuesday, Nov. 24. Donald Trump is not taking criticism from Meryl Streep lightly, firing back at the actress for her denunciation of his behavior during the campaign. Hours after Streep said that Trump's conduct during the campaign "sank its hooks into my heart," Trump repeatedly fired back at Streep online and in an interview, calling her an 'over-rated actress' and a 'flunky' for his former political opponent, Hillary Clinton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.