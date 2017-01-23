Trainspotting's Ewan McGregor snubs Piers Morgan over march
Actor Ewan McGregor was a last minute no-show on the Good Morning Britain television show because of a dispute with host Piers Morgan over recent women's marches. The star tweeted Tuesday that he pulled out when he realized Morgan was the host of the popular show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why do my threads keep disappearing?
|Jan 21
|JustAsking
|1
|Conway Music Thread (Sep '13)
|Jan 20
|Musikologist
|17
|Horry County to consider stricter dog laws (Sep '07)
|Jan 19
|Dee
|87
|Blake Shelton in NMB
|Jan 19
|SaraD_
|1
|Madie Godin
|Jan 16
|Big Tig
|1
|Short Skirts
|Jan 15
|bad mom
|4
|easy girls (May '10)
|Jan 15
|bad mom
|26
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC