Traffic loop will return for Bikefest, but some agencies are proposing changes
The traffic loop that stranded motorists for hours in the past will be returning to this year's Atlantic Beach Bikefest, but two outside agencies are proposing changes. The NAACP suggested opening up both directions of travel along Ocean Boulevard during the day and using a "flush-out" pattern to keep vehicles moving during the night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Madie Godin
|Mon
|Big Tig
|1
|Short Skirts
|Jan 15
|bad mom
|4
|easy girls (May '10)
|Jan 15
|bad mom
|26
|If your fiance were caught watching porn and.. =( (Mar '09)
|Jan 15
|donthaveone
|14
|Jared mason
|Jan 15
|Cvs
|1
|South carolina and Flordia drivers
|Jan 14
|Kuyahoora
|2
|hells angels are like Big mouth bitches (Nov '09)
|Jan 11
|FXR 4 LIFE
|58
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC