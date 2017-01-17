Traffic Alert: Winter Run in North Myrtle Beach to cause delays
The 34th Annual Winter Run 5K and 15K, taking place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, could cause some traffic delays. NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC The 34th Annual Winter Run 5K and 15K, taking place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, could cause some traffic delays.
