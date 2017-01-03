Today is the last day to buy bus tickets for Women's March on Washington
Still grieving the loss of Hillary Clinton? There's still time to join an estimated 175,000 people on January 21, the day after President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, to rally for women's rights in Washington, D.C. South Carolina organizers for the Women's March on Washington are chartering 22 coach buses from six cities across the state- Charleston, Greenville, Columbia, Myrtle Beach, Hilton Head and Rock Hill - to make the nine-hour drive to D.C. The buses will depart from their pick-up sites between 10 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. on January 20 and 21. They'll return to South Carolina immediately following the march on January 21. The cost to ride is $145 per seat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House
|13 hr
|Rawhide
|1
|easy girls (May '10)
|Jan 7
|kelly4funinMB
|25
|Where are all these Russians in Myrtle Beach co... (May '09)
|Jan 6
|Koz
|84
|Searching for Jonathan malpass
|Jan 6
|Whoever u think i...
|1
|Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09)
|Jan 3
|Terrible Buyers R...
|34
|Nicholas Null (May '16)
|Jan 1
|Knowledge is POWER
|5
|Who Tickled My Feet? (Nov '15)
|Dec 27
|Barry
|12
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC