Today is the last day to buy bus tickets for Women's March on Washington

Still grieving the loss of Hillary Clinton? There's still time to join an estimated 175,000 people on January 21, the day after President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, to rally for women's rights in Washington, D.C. South Carolina organizers for the Women's March on Washington are chartering 22 coach buses from six cities across the state- Charleston, Greenville, Columbia, Myrtle Beach, Hilton Head and Rock Hill - to make the nine-hour drive to D.C. The buses will depart from their pick-up sites between 10 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. on January 20 and 21. They'll return to South Carolina immediately following the march on January 21. The cost to ride is $145 per seat.

