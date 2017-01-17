Things to know in Myrtle Beach: Week of Jan. 23

Donald Pippin will team up with Ron Raines for their "Legends of Broadway" revue, 4 p.m. Jan. 29 in Coastal Carolina University's Edwards Recital Hall, on the main campus, accessed from U.S. 501 or S.C. 544 in Conway. Ticket details at 843-349-2787 or www.coastal.edu/culturalarts.

