Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Jan. 8

Bill Cherry, the global winner for the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest in 2009, will pay tribute to the early years and comeback special for the King of Rock 'n' Roll on the "Elvis Lives" tour. The sixth annual tour, including Cherry, wraps up its local run with shows at 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday, at Legends in Concert, 2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, at U.S. 17 and 29th Avenue North, at Broadway at the Beach.

