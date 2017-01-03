Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Jan. 7
Jay Dupuis, the worldwide winner in the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest for 2014, shares the stage with an ensemble on the "Elvis Lives" tour. The sixth annual tour, including Dupuis and an Ann-Margret tribute performer, will play at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, at Legends in Concert, 2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, at U.S. 17 and 29th Avenue North, at Broadway at the Beach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|easy girls (May '10)
|5 hr
|kelly4funinMB
|25
|Where are all these Russians in Myrtle Beach co... (May '09)
|21 hr
|Koz
|84
|Searching for Jonathan malpass
|Fri
|Whoever u think i...
|1
|Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09)
|Jan 3
|Terrible Buyers R...
|34
|Nicholas Null (May '16)
|Jan 1
|Knowledge is POWER
|5
|Who Tickled My Feet? (Nov '15)
|Dec 27
|Barry
|12
|Piers
|Dec 22
|Eric
|1
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC