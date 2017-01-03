Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Jan. 6
The Tams, shown performing in November at the 2016 Carolina Beach Music Awards, the "Cammys," will play a benefit dinner concert at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Maxwell's Lounge, in Billy the Kid's Restaurant, 3438 Sea Mountain Highway, Little River, for the North Strand Housing Shelter . Buy tickets at 843-385-3840.
