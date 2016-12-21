Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Jan. 4

See a museum of muscle and classic cars and trucks owned and restored by car enthusiast Paul Cummings, shown standing next to an AMC Gremlin. Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, Wheels of Yesteryear is at 413 Hospitality Lane, near Carolina Forest, off U.S. 501, across from the main entrance to Tanger Outlets, by Myrtle Beach Speedway.

