Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Jan. 3

This photo shows Louisiana P. Bendolph's "Going Home," from the "Gee's Bend: From Quilts to Prints" exhibit, through April 23, at the Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum, 3100 S. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach, open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and 1-4 p.m. Sundays, with free admission. Details at 843-238-2510 or myrtlebeachartmuseum.org.

