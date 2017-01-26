Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Jan. 28

This photo shows a poster of "Science Cinema," with Disneynature's "Chimpanzee." Free screenings are at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Satruday at the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences at Whiteville, 415 S. Madison St. It's 77 minutes long and rated G. Details at 910-914-4185 or www.naturalsciences.org.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.