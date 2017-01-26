Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Jan. 27
Take in "Last Train to Nibroc" - about a woman and man who meet in December 1940 on a cross-country train and discover they are from neighboring Appalachian towns - 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 3 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays through Feb. 12, at Stage Left Theatre Company, 3064 DeVille St., Myrtle Beach, in The Market Common, between Nevers and Lewis streets, next to Coastal Dance Centre. Details at 843-232-0339 or www.stagelefttheatremb.com.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Horry County Arrests and mugshot (Feb '14)
|5 hr
|Jack
|4
|Interracial Baby Boom After Black Bike Week (Jun '15)
|Wed
|N2wfsn2bbc
|29
|Why do my threads keep disappearing?
|Jan 21
|JustAsking
|1
|Conway Music Thread (Sep '13)
|Jan 20
|Musikologist
|17
|Horry County to consider stricter dog laws (Sep '07)
|Jan 19
|Dee
|87
|Blake Shelton in NMB
|Jan 19
|SaraD_
|1
|Madie Godin
|Jan 16
|Big Tig
|1
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC