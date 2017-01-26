Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Jan. 27

Take in "Last Train to Nibroc" - about a woman and man who meet in December 1940 on a cross-country train and discover they are from neighboring Appalachian towns - 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 3 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays through Feb. 12, at Stage Left Theatre Company, 3064 DeVille St., Myrtle Beach, in The Market Common, between Nevers and Lewis streets, next to Coastal Dance Centre. Details at 843-232-0339 or www.stagelefttheatremb.com.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.