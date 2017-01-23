Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Jan. 24
This photo shows "An Understanding Will Come Later," an acrylic piece that's part of "Stitchin' and Pullin' - Painted Illustrations by Cozbi Cabbera," through April 16 - along with "Gee's Bend: From Quilts to Prints," through April 23 - at the Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum, 3100 S. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach. It's open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and 1-4 p.m. Sundays,with free admission.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why do my threads keep disappearing?
|Sat
|JustAsking
|1
|Conway Music Thread (Sep '13)
|Jan 20
|Musikologist
|17
|Horry County to consider stricter dog laws (Sep '07)
|Jan 19
|Dee
|87
|Blake Shelton in NMB
|Jan 19
|SaraD_
|1
|Madie Godin
|Jan 16
|Big Tig
|1
|Short Skirts
|Jan 15
|bad mom
|4
|easy girls (May '10)
|Jan 15
|bad mom
|26
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC