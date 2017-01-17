Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area...

Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Jan. 21

Learn about the N.C. state reptile, the Eastern box turtle, in a special program at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Museum of Coastal Carolina, 21 E. Second St., Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. Details at 910-579-1016 or www.museumplanetarium.org. FIRST Lego League S.C. East State Championship at Waccamaw High School, with 40 teams of youth, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at Waccamaw High School, 2412 Kings River Road, Pawleys Island.

