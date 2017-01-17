Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Jan. 20
Concerts this weekend at House of Blues, in Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach, include Departure, a tribute band to Journey, at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Details at 843-272-3000 or www.hob.com/myrtlebeach, and thejourneytributeband.com.
