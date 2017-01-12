Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Jan. 13

Breaking Benjamin, a rock quinter perhaps best known for the hit "Failure," will play at 8 p.m. Saturday, as part of weekend of concerts at House of Blues, in Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach. Details at 843-272-3000 or www.hob.com/myrtlebeach.

