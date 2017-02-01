Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area...

Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Feb. 1

Tuesday Jan 31

Youngsters look at an O-scale layout with the Grand Strand Model Railroaders, who have several working model trains the public is welcome to enjoy. The club site, in Myrtle Beach Mall, three doors from Bass Pro Shops, at U.S. 17 and S.C. 22, near Briarcliffe Acres, is open noon-4 p.m. Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m Saturdays, and 4-7 p.m. Mondays, for free.

