Teen accused of taking grandpa's car in Lincolnton, crashing it in Myrtle Beach
A Lincoln County teen has been charged with stealing his grandparent's luxury sedan, then wrecking it in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Jacob Gavin Richard, 17, is accused of taking the 2014 Chrysler 200LX on Aug. 25 while his grandparents, Joe and Patricia Brown, were asleep, officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Searching for Jonathan malpass
|37 min
|Whoever u think i...
|1
|Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09)
|Jan 3
|Terrible Buyers R...
|34
|Nicholas Null (May '16)
|Jan 1
|Knowledge is POWER
|5
|Who Tickled My Feet? (Nov '15)
|Dec 27
|Barry
|12
|Piers
|Dec 22
|Eric
|1
|gay teens (Jun '13)
|Dec 22
|Lickboy12
|44
|Seafood buffet
|Dec 21
|Lee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC