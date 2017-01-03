Suspect in Pure Ultra Club shooting that injured 5 arrested, charged with attempted murder
The suspect who was involved in the Pure Ultra Club shooting was arrested and charged with five counts of attempted murder Tuesday, according to Myrtle Beach Police Department's press release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09)
|4 hr
|Terrible Buyers R...
|34
|Nicholas Null (May '16)
|Jan 1
|Knowledge is POWER
|5
|Who Tickled My Feet? (Nov '15)
|Dec 27
|Barry
|12
|Piers
|Dec 22
|Eric
|1
|gay teens (Jun '13)
|Dec 22
|Lickboy12
|44
|Seafood buffet
|Dec 21
|Lee
|1
|James Q
|Dec 20
|Kelly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC