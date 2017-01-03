Students charged for social media thr...

Students charged for social media threats of a a shoot upa at St. James High

Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

Two Myrtle Beach teens have been charged with disturbing schools after someone threatened on social media sites to "shoot up" St. James High School last week. Detectives of the Horry County Police Department arrested 18-year-old De'Javan Brown and a 16-year-old white female student.

